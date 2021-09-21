Columbus Health Department to do door to door community survey next week

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Health Department will be conducting a community survey for COVID-19 reaction and response next week in Columbus on two different days.

The first day for the community survey will be Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and the second day is on the schedule for Thursday, Sept. 30, also from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The purpose of the assessment is to determine through a brief survey what residents think about the COVID-19 virus and vaccine. The health department says this information is crucial to public health leaders and clinical managers in planning for continued services throughout the pandemic.

Health Department staff members, Columbus State University students, and community volunteers, will visit homes in the 31903 and 31907 zip codes.

Some of the questions you can expect volunteers to ask include:

What is your household’s primary source of information about COVID-19 (mask wearing, vaccinations, etc.)?

Do you or members of your household plan to get the COVID vaccine as soon as possible?

Do you and members of your household believe that wearing a mask will help prevent the spread of COVID 19?

Do you or members of your household believe you should have a choice to wear a mask or not in public areas?

If you are seeking information on COVID-19 or on vaccine availability you can visit the Georgia DPH West Central Health District website.