Columbus Health Department to hold special vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Health Depart will be holding special COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children next week.

The clinic is for children ages 5-11. On Oct. 29, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved emergency usage of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age group.

According to the FDA, studies show no serious side effects when the vaccine given to children in that the age range. The FDA says the vaccine was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children ages 5 through 11.

“Our comprehensive and rigorous evaluation of the data pertaining to the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness should help assure parents and guardians that this vaccine meets our high standards,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D.

On Nov. 2, 2021, the CDC gave the recommendation that children 5 to 11 years old be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.

The following times are available for kids aged 5-11:

Monday – Nov. 8 – 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday – Nov. 9 – 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday – Nov. 10 – 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Additionally, the following times are available for 12 and older:

Monday – Nov. 8 – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday – Nov. 9 – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday – Nov. 10 – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Officials say no appointments are necessary. The Columbus Health Department is located at 5601 Veterans Parkway.

Additionally, a drive on Nov. 11, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, a drive thru test event will happened. Vaccines for anyone 12 and older will also be available during the same time frame.