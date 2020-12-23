Columbus Historic District a Chrismas postcard in a year that has been difficult because of COVID

Ride through the Columbus Historic District this season and you might notice that it’s a little brighter than normal this Christmas season.

One longtime resident thinks it’s a direct response to 2020 – a tough year by any measure.

Everywhere you look in the Columbus Historic District, you see the signs of Christmas. Broadway. First Avenue. Second Avenue. The side streets.

Fred Greene has lived here for 25 years and house in one of the showcases of the city’s original neighborhood.

And he thinks something is different this year.

“It makes me feel great,” Greene said “I think there are absolutely more houses that are decorated than there typically are. I enjoy taking a stroll down the street and soaking it all up, quite frankly.”

Some neighbors are in a friendly competition.

And there’s a reason for all of the Christmas joy.

“I think that people are at home more this year, 2020 being what it is,” Greene said. “I think they are just making their home more festive because they are not out as much and it just makes them happy.”

The sound of Christmas fills Eighth Street in the Columbus Historic District.

Romeo Byll went all out. Why?

“This is it sitting here in my lap,” Byll said which, holding his two daughters, Zoe, 4, and Ava, 3. “These girls right here. Really the only reason why I did it.”

He went shopping and bought every light he could find.

“If they had more there would be even more,” he said.

The end result, the house now appears to sing and dance in a year that there hasn’t been much singing and dancing. And it stands out in a neighborhood full of the Christmas spirit.

And a funny thing happened to Romeo in the process.

“I am not your big Christmas person,” Byll said. “This Christmas brought it out of me. Again, when I started, I just wanted to put some light on. And actually, it brought that joy out of me myself. And I get excited every evening when I come in and see light dancing. If Ava is not the first one, I am the first one to turn on that music.”

Greene hopes people from all over the area take time to enjoy the downtown lights.

“Come on,” Greene said. “Drive through. Walk through. Grab you a cup of coffee from downtown, stroll through and soak it all up. We invite you.”