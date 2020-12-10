Columbus hospital leaders talk vaccines, third wave of COVID infections heading into holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Since March, Columbus hospitals have been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, cases across the country are rising again, Georgia included.

The leaders of two major hospitals in Columbus, Scott Hill, the CEO of Piedmont Columbus Regional, and Melody Trimble, the CEO of St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, spoke with News 3 about the incoming COVID-19 vaccines and the surge of cases that is sweeping across the state and the nation.

Both CEOs are ready and eager for the COVID-19 vaccines coming to Columbus, and they know it’s imminent. Earlier this week, the federal government held press conferences about Operation Warp Speed, the plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna across the U.S.

Since the pandemic’s start, health care workers have manned the front lines, helping patients through diagnosis, treatment, and recovery process. That position has made them essential for managing the virus as cases have continued to rise.

Now, with plans in place for distribution, who gets the vaccines first is on everyone’s minds. Front line workers will be the first in line for them.

“This is new. COVID has been around over 270 days, but the vaccine…this is all new,” Trimble said. “But we stand ready. We are well prepared to move forward when we get the vaccine.”i

The moment hospitals and health care workers are waiting for could be any day, and the plans are already in place.

“When you look at who’s getting vaccinated first, it’s that frontline, bedside healthcare worker. So, we really have three tiers of folks within our health system,” Hill said. “The further away you are form the bedside, you are definitely in phase three, right? But if you are an ICU nurse, you are right there in phase one, a bedside nurse. If you are day-to-day patient contact caregiver, you are going to be in Tier 1.”

Trimble and Hill both say that they will take the vaccine when it’s appropriate. Neither Trimble or Hill will require or mandate their workers to get vaccinated themselves.

“I think it would be very difficult for us to require our employees to take something that has been approved on an emergency use basis, but we are going to strongly encourage all of our staff to get vaccinated,” Hill said.

The timeline for vaccination has not been set in stone. Both vaccines are still waiting for FDA emergency use approval. Still, needs could start going into Columbus arms for the vaccine early next week.

Both Hill and Trimble say the number of cases in Georgia are rising. Hill has been plugged into the state and local COVID numbers.

““It has picked up dramatically over the last couple of weeks,” Hill said. “There’s a number of indications look at as a system. One of the slowest growing COVID rates in the nation about three weeks ago. Now, it’s the fourth fastest. So, it’s definitely picking up.”

In Columbus, it’s not quite the same story. Hill says locally, it’s been more stable, though there is a noticed uptick recently in the number of cases.

Trimble, Hill’s counterpart at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, agrees, saying it shows in hospitalizations.

“Nationally, there has been an increase in COVID-positive cases. Right now, we are lucky we have less than 25,” Trimble said.

Hill says the first surge in March and April showed Columbus lagging behind other areas. During the second surge in June and July though, Columbus was one of the first places in Georgia to have a spike.

Both CEOs think there’s a reasons Columbus cases and hospitalizations are lower than other places.

“We are doing the right thing. We mask up, social distance. We use hand sanitizer. We wash our hands. We do the right things. And we have consistently for over 270 days have been saying that,” Trimble said.

Between the two surges in June=July and now after Thanksgiving, the 14-day case volume is different. Back in the second wave, Columbus recorded 1,266 cases. In the 14 days since Thanksgiving, there were about 500 new cases.