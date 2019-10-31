Columbus jury finds Jackson guilty on charges pertaining to ex-girlfriend

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) Muscogee County Superior Court jury has found a Chattahoochee County man guilty on charges pertaining to his former girlfriend.

Malcom Jackson was convicted this morning on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated stalking.

His ex-girlfriend, Ebony Giddens has not been seen or heard from in 19 months.

She disappeared after accusing Jackson of holding a gun to her head and sending threatening text messages. He was also found guilty on a gun possession charge. Jackson served as his own attorney in a three day trial.

The jury deliberated for about three hours. They had a verdict within minutes of reporting to duty this morning.

Sentencing is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 10.

