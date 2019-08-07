Columbus law enforcement participates in National Night Out

When you hear the sound and blue lights flashing you generally go into panic mode.

Don’t be alarmed because today “National Night Out” is bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement.

“This is the super bowl of National Night out. We are going to the neighborhood watch today they invited us and we have all kinds of law enforcement,” said Sergeant Donald Bush, Columbus Police Department.

This is the 19th year National Night Out has been hosted in Columbus and every year it keeps getting bigger and better.

“The community knows that we appreciate them and they appreciate us and they know that we care,” said Larry Marshall, Deputy Marshall.

Those who serve and protect rode out in style to various neighborhoods building relationships with citizens.

kids and adults took part in fun activities while enjoying delicious treats.

“One of them will have a waterslide, but I won’t be doing that. Usually, there’s food, there are music and the community and us getting to talk to people and just fellowship with them,” said Donna Tompkins, Muscogee county Sheriff.

Folks look forward to national night out, seeing the interaction with community heroes. With so much support backing the blue, it’s safe to say the event will be around in the years to come.

“They put themselves into harm’s way every day and it’s good for the kids to see they are just normal human beings,” said Stephen Sirls, Troop 6 Scoutmaster.

“I hope these type of events builds that trust in the community between law enforcement and the people that live here,” said Tompkins.

The National Night Out program started Nationwide in 1984.