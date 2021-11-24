Columbus man accused in deadly December 2020 shooting makes Recorder’s Court appearance following arrest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man accused of killing 20-year-old D’Aijon Cooks during an alleged drug deal appeared in Recorder’s Court Wednesday morning.

Jamarious General, 20, made his first court appearance following his arrest earlier this week. General has been charged with murder in the shooting and killing of Cooks in December 2020.

Courtroom testimony reveals the shooting took place on December 19, 2020, on Kelly Avenue during a drug deal. According to Sergeant Donna Baker, Cooks was sitting in the passenger seat of a friend’s car when he was shot. Cooks was transferred to the Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead following the shooting.

Sergeant Baker told the court officers spoke with the driver of the car. The driver told investigators Cooks made contact with a light-skinned Black male and dark-skinned Black male to buy weed. The driver said the two males asked Cooks about an app to make the purchase; then shots were fired and Cooks was hit during the gunfire. The two then fled the scene following the shooting, according to the driver.

During testimony, Baker said earlier this week the driver was located and interviewed again with investigators asking the same questions. The driver was shown a line-up of suspects, General was included in the line-up, the driver told detectives General was the same light-skinned guy that approached Cooks about the app.

General was already in Muscogee County Jail on unrelated charges. He had previously been question about Cooks shooting earlier this year.

News 3 spoke with Cooks’ family and they are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

“I’m one of the family members of D’Aijon Cooks, if anyone knows of any information concerning who killed D’Aijon we ask if you could please come forward. We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors going around and we know that people talk and we know that someone knows about what happened. But if you know anything can you please come forward. We’re coming to the holidays and it’s a bad season for us to celebrate our holiday, we lost our loved one, ” Cooks family said.

No bond was set and the case has been moved to Superior Court.