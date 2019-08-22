Columbus man accused of Stolen Valor makes federal court appearance

An Army veteran accused of lying about his military service made his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Gregg Ramsdell entered not guilty pleas to charges of stolen valor and making false statements in U.S. District Court, Middle District of Georgia.

Ramsdell appeared in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Hyles. He was released without having to post bond but required to forfeit his passport.

Ramsdell and his attorney, Zach Alsobrook of Opelika, had no comment after the 10-minute hearing.

Late Thursday, Alsobrook sent WRBL the following statement:

“Mr. Ramsdell is a veteran of the United States Army serving in various capacities over the years including a multi-year term at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Mr. Ramsdell is an exceptional human being who has lived an exceptional life. He is happily married to the love of his life. In his 60’s, he continues his life long passion of championship weightlifting.

“We are confident that this entire legal matter will work itself out once all of the facts are on the table and more fully understood by both the Government and our legal team.”

Last week’s indictment alleges that Ramsdell claimed he had been awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart to obtain civilian employment at Fort Benning. That if proven is Stolen Valor and is a federal misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

Fort Benning officials confirmed this week Ramsdell was employed on post in 2018, but no longer works there.

Ramsdell is also is charged with making false statements to get disability for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. He claimed to have seen war atrocities while serving in Afghanistan.

He witnessed women and children being executed, and women holding babies while detonating themselves. The indictment says he never witnessed either event.

The false statement charge is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Ramsdell’s LinkedIn page claims he spent more than three decades in the U.S. Army and retired as a first sergeant.

