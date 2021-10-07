Columbus man appears in Recorder’s Court for alleged Sky Zone shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Christopher Jones made an appearance in Recorder’s Court Thursday morning after being arrested in connection to a deadly Sky Zone shooting last week.

According to police testimony, on Oct. 1 around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a call about a black male suffering from a gunshot wound at the hospital. The man, identified as Kenneth Griggs, was dropped off at the hospital in an unknown vehicle. He had been shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The detective told the court the homicide unit was also called out to Sky Zone Trampoline Park at 3716 Gentian Blvd. While on the scene, investigators spoke with several witnesses who said they heard gunshots from a blue and silver Dodge Charger.

According to testimony, detectives said while at the hospital they gained access to Griggs’ phone and found text messages from an unknown number. Detectives researched the number and found it belonged to Jones. They told the court Jones sent Griggs a message saying he was looking for marijuana. The two confirmed the exchange for weed and how much Jones would pay.

Detectives told the court Griggs sent Jones a message around 7:03 p.m. It said to park on the other side of the Sky Zone parking lot for the meeting for the exchange. At the meeting, the two got into an altercation and that’s when shots were fired.

According to testimony, detectives said they discovered Jones owned a 2010 Challenger and he violated his probation in Upson County. Columbus detectives contacted the Thomatson Police Department and told them they were looking for Jones regarding the homicide at Sky Zone.

During testimony, detectives said on Oct 2., Thomatson Police contacted them, saying they had Jones in custody and he was pulled over for a traffic violation. When CPD arrived to Thomatson Police Department, they informed Jones they were taking him back to Columbus in regards to the Sky Zone incident.

Detectives testified, while they were interviewing Jones, he confirmed meeting Griggs at Sky Zone. Jones also confirmed to detectives that he and Griggs got into a fight, and that’s why he shot him.

Judge Julius Hunter ordered Jones to have no-contact with the victim’s family. No bond was issued and the case has been moved to Superior Court.