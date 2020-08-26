Columbus man continues recovery after heart transplant surgery

Jamar “Coach Jay” Robinson was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and told he had very little time to live unless he received a new heart. He was then implanted with an LVAD, or Left Ventricular Assist Device to do the work of his heart until a new heart became available. On May 7, 2020, Coach Jay received his new heart.

Since then, he’s been living in Atlanta, two miles from Emory University Hospital where he received his new heart. He says he’s doing great.

“I’m good as far as recovery. There was only one hiccup. I got an infection and they had to go back in,” said Jamar Robinson.

His post surgery months in Atlanta have been spent rehabilitating, relaxing, eating healthy, and staying indoors, except when walking. He says he’s very concerned about being around a lot of people during a pandemic.

“My system is so compromised you can sneeze on me and I’ll get everything,” said Jamar Robinson.

Coach Jay is on one heck of a medicine regimen. He takes 18 to 20 pills in the morning. That number reduces during the day.

“Well the good thing is they don’t have any bad side effects,” said Jamar Robinson.

He expects to be able to return home to Columbus in about 30 days.

“I’m just thankful. Thank God. Can’t wait to get back to coaching and working with kids,” said Jamar Robinson.

He’s also grateful to Emory University Hospital, his surgeon, Mani Dnamhsenad, Cardiologist Brian Howard of Wellstar in Marietta, Georgia, the Georgia Transplant Network and the Evans Foundation which is giving Coach Jay and his mom a place to stay near Emory while he recovers.

Coach Jay is very positive about his prognosis and looks forward to picking up where he left off.

Jamar Robinson or Coach Jay has a go fund me page to help the Georgia Transplant Foundation to help others face the cost of transplant drugs. To give click here