Columbus man helps Hurricane Dorian victims with community donations

Relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Dorian are underway in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“This is the time you want to start, which is before the actual disaster happens,” said Raymond Chambless, Georgia Weather Watches & Warning.

Raymond Chambless and a team of volunteers are lending a helping hand sending piles of donations to victims. Food, water, and clothing are the main items, generous givers have donated.

“We are looking for stuff like baby diapers and wipes. We are looking for nonperishable items such as canned goods, rice beans dry peas, anything that won’t spoil,” said Chambless.

Bags and boxes of donations are filling up on trucks and trailers before getting hauled off to their destination. The need for items quickly spread like wildfire on social media.

“It’s not hard to do I reach out to local EMA directors to find out who I need to see whenever I get there. I make the plans with them, we get the trucks loaded and sent that way,” said Chambless.

Hurricane Dorian is leaving a significant amount of damage along parts of the southeast. Raymond says the natural disaster hits close to home where some of his friends reside.

“I got a friend in Wilmington North Carolina. Right now I know this morning they were hit pretty hard. He hasn’t asked for anything yet, I haven’t contacted him but I plan on talking with him today,” said Chambless.

Raymond says the goal is to reach $3,000 worth on necessities. He’s planning on leaving Columbus in the next two weeks to deliver the donations.

“I don’t do it for the recognition I don’t do it for money I do it to help other people from the kindness of my heart,” said Chambless.

If you would like to make a donation, Chambless will be at the Family Dollar on Warm Springs Sunday, September 8th from 1 p.m to 6 p.m.

If you cannot make the event, you can donate items at Sherman’s Automotive at 2205 2nd Ave Columbus GA 31901.