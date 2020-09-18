Columbus man tapped by Governor to serve on Georgia Joint Defense Commission

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has appointed 8 people to the Georgia Joint Defense Commission. Among the appointees is Peter Jones of Columbus.

Jones, the president and CEO of the National Infantry Museum and president of PLG & Associates, will represent Fort Benning.

The Georgia Joint Defense Commission will advise the governor on defense and military issues, make recommendations regarding policies and plans affecting the military, and prepare for possible base realignment. 

Members are not compensated for service. 

Jones has served as the commandant of the U.S. Army Infantry School at Fort Benning’s Maneuver Center of Excellence.

The commission was created by SB 395 in the Georgia General Assembly. It went into effect in July 2018.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 70°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 83° 70°

Saturday

76° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 76° 59°

Sunday

76° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 76° 57°

Monday

73° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 73° 55°

Tuesday

73° / 57°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 73° 57°

Wednesday

76° / 61°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 76° 61°

Thursday

75° / 64°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 75° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories