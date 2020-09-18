Columbus man tapped by Governor to serve on Georgia Joint Defense Commission

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has appointed 8 people to the Georgia Joint Defense Commission. Among the appointees is Peter Jones of Columbus.

Jones, the president and CEO of the National Infantry Museum and president of PLG & Associates, will represent Fort Benning.

The Georgia Joint Defense Commission will advise the governor on defense and military issues, make recommendations regarding policies and plans affecting the military, and prepare for possible base realignment.

Members are not compensated for service.

Jones has served as the commandant of the U.S. Army Infantry School at Fort Benning’s Maneuver Center of Excellence.

The commission was created by SB 395 in the Georgia General Assembly. It went into effect in July 2018.