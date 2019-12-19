Columbus man wanted in LaGrange murder

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange police are searching for a murder suspect after a shooting Wednesday night in the 1500 block of LaFayette Parkway at the Motel 6.

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered 31-year-old Jeffrey Flansburg of Smyra, Tennessee lying on the sidewalk in front of the hotel.

Officers immediately began to administer emergency medical aid during which time it was determined that the victim had been shot in the neck. Flansburg was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

LaGrange police were able determine that there were at least two individuals involved in an altercation with the victim just prior to the shooting. The suspects were observed leaving the area after the shooting in a red Chevy Cruize.

Police were able to determine that the vehicle was registered to a Columbus, Georgia resident and immediately traveled to Columbus, Georgia where members of the Columbus Police Department assisted with locating the suspects’ vehicle.

Detectives seized the vehicle involved for evidence processing and obtained sufficient evidence to obtaining arrest warrants for 27-year-old Tony Galvan Reynoso, of Columbus, Georgia for the offense of Murder.

LaGrange Police Detectives do anticipate more arrest warrants will be issued in the case. Reynoso has not been located and is believed to be in the Columbus, Georgia area. Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Reynoso.