Columbus man with several felony convictions pleads guilty to illegally possessing a firearm

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – Charleston Magee, aka Chopp, 33, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Tuesday, August 3.

Magee faces a maximum prison sentence of ten years to be followed by three years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $250,000.

According to court documents, the Columbus Police Department (CPD) met with an informant in August 2019 about an individual known as “Chopp” who was distributing illegal drugs in the community.

Under surveillance, the informant purchased illegal drugs from Magee in August and September 2019. Officers executing a search warrant at Magee’s residence on September 16, 2019, found quantities of methamphetamine, powder and crack cocaine in baggies, a Glock 19 handgun with a large-capacity extended magazine containing six rounds of live ammunition, a .22 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, an extended pistol magazine and $3,000 in cash.

Magee was previously convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Muscogee County, Georgia, Superior Court. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.

Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary spoke of the conviction “It is illegal for convicted felons to possess firearms. Repeat offenders caught with illegal weapons in Columbus will face federal prosecution,” said Leary in a news release.

Leary also spoke of the work done in partnership with CPD. “The Columbus Police Department is working closely with ATF and our federal and state law enforcement partners to hold repeat offenders accountable for their continued criminal actions, working toward a safer community.”

CPD Chief Freddie Blackmon was also pleased with the conviction. “I am pleased with the outcome of this case and I am thankful for our partnership with our federal partners. We will continue to work together to make cases to keep our community safe from criminal offenders. This type behavior will not be tolerated in Columbus, Georgia,” said Blackmon in a news release.