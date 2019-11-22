Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and city leaders host the last 2019 Capital Project Public Meeting

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) City leaders gathered to hear the voices of Columbus. This was the 8th public meeting seeking input on future capital projects, which focuses on infrastructure, road concerns and public safety.

“It’s all about getting back to the basics. It’ about asking the citizens to help us prioritize some of the critical needs that we’ve accumulated over time,” said Skip Henderson, Mayor of Columbus.

Tonight, the public expressed their thoughts on The Government Center and options on funding the project using the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

“One is whether or not we build a new judicial center and a Government center on the same site, whether we move it offsite somewhere or if it’s feasible to redo the entire Government Center the way it is,” says Henderson.

The Government Center gets more than 1,200 visitors a day. The building faces multiple issues including not being ADA compliant, which Henderson says is a crucial problem that must be fixed.

“The city does a pretty good job with maintenance, but over 25 to 30 years, your house needs a new HVAC unit, a new roof and those are the things we’re running into now,” says Henderson.

This is the last meeting of 2019, but Henderson plans on having more in the future.

“We’re deliberate and intentional about getting information out to the public so when we go back out in March we’ll say, “This is what we heard you say and do we have it right,?” It will allow everyone to help us refine that list,” says Henderson.

Henderson says a 2020 SPLOST project form will soon be posted on the city’s website, where the public can add their suggestions about what needs changing.