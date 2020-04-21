Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson reacts to Governor Brian Kemps reopen of businesses

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) It has been less than 24 hours since Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced specific businesses will be allowed to reopen on Friday.

Barbershops, nail and hair salons, gyms, massage locations, and several other businesses will be allowed to reopen their doors.

Kemp also says owners will need to follow social distancing guidelines. Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says he agrees with Kemp’s decision to send some employees back to work, but he also has some concerns.

“We’re right here on the border of Alabama and we’ve got a major military base to the south of us and in one of the contiguous counties is the 3rd highest rate of positive tests in the state, so we’re impacted by them, they’re impacted by us,” says Skip Henderson, Mayor of Columbus.

Henderson says residents can attend church as long as they are 6 feet apart. The Governor’s shelter-in-place order remains in effect until April 30th.