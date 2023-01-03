COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus city government elections may have been way back in May. But Tuesday is when those who were elected finally assumed office.

At the first council meeting of the year, Mayor Skip Henderson took the oath for his second term in office.

The five city Councilors who were elected were also sworn in. There were four familiar faces returning for another term – Bruce Huff, Pops Barnes, Judy Thomas and Charmaine Crabb.

And one new face – Joanne Cogle. She was elected out of District 7 and replaces Mimi Woodson, who retired after 28 years.

Here’s what Cogle had to say about her learning process.

“Really just working together with my fellow council members,” Cogle said. “And working on the projects they got going on right now. And kind of getting a feel for the waters. Then moving forward with my own projects.”

Henderson becomes only the third mayor in the last 50 years since consolidation to earn a second term.

Almost half of Henderson’s first term was spent under the cloud of the Covid pandemic.

“We did find out through Covid that you have to work with people for people,” he said. “And that’s what we are going to do moving forward. We are going to be focusing on jobs. We are going to be focusing on poverty. A lot of big items that you are going to have to take bites out of and try to improve. But if we don’t address generation poverty in Columbus, Ga., we are not going to have the kind of community we want to have. And we intend to address it.”

Henderson says he’s looking forward to that second term – and a chance to tackle the Columbus poverty rate, which is 22 percent, twice the state average.

“What you have got to start doing is taking shots at some of the things that are contributors,” Henderson said. “Poverty is like the big bucket, right? You have all of these other little buckets that draw from it and pour into it. We have got to increase opportunities for jobs. We have to start providing people with adequate job-skill training. We have to get rid of blight. We have to make sure that there is affordable housing that is available. And we have begun work on all of these initiatives. And we are going to be able to roll out a little more detail and a plan as we go forward.”