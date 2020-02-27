Columbus mayor to kickoff new conversation series at First Presbyterian Church

First Presbyterian Church in downtown Columbus is opening its doors to a new monthly speaker series being billed as conversations about the community.

The event called, “1st@1st Town Hall Conversation Series,” kicks off Sunday at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary at the intersection of First Avenue and 11th Street. Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will be the initial guest.

“Our church has always valued education and civic involvement, and in keeping with that tradition are excited to host a series of town hall conversations, starting this Sunday,” said Gary Bruce, a First Presbyterian member who chairs the committee organizing the events. ” We want to open the doors of the church to share ideas and facilitate civil discussions of issues important to our community. I can’t think of any better place to bring people together to learn than the beautiful sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church.”

The event will feature music followed by a moderated conversation with the mayor. It will then be opened up to questions from the audience.

There are other events scheduled on the first Sunday of the month through May. After taking the summer months off, the series will resume in the fall.