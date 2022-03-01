COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Crime is a problem in Columbus right now. From car-break-ins to murders. And crime will be an issue in the 2022 mayor’s race.

Columbus Police investigated 63 murders last year. So far this year, there have been eight homicides.

Amid this rise in violence, Columbus is preparing for a mayoral campaign. Mayor Skip Henderson is seeking a second term.

Columbus businessman John Anker wants his job, which includes the title of public safety director.

Anker is making crime a centerpiece of his campaign.

The crime spike is a reality Henderson must deal with as the May 24th election approaches.

“Any kind of crime statistics are always made a part of any kind of political race,” Henderson said. “For me, right now, as the mayor, the crime issue is more of a quality-of-life issue. It’s a life-risk issue. So, we are focusing on it right now from the perspective of putting in place some of the strategies to make sure we get this thing kind of turned around.”

Anker says it is the main priority as he takes his campaign across the city.

“Well, crime when I go out and speak with the people, you know I will ask the question, what is your No. 1 issue?” Anker said. “Because I am listening. I am asking the question. And the No. 1 issue in anybody, even if I don’t frame it or say what I believe in, and who I am. I am just asking. I want to hear from you. What is it? … They always say crime. They always say safer streets. It’s everybody’s No. 1 issue.”

Qualifying for the city races – including mayor – opens Monday, March 7. It closes at noon Friday, March 11.