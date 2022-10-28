COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Early voting is well underway in Muscogee County and across the state.

Thursday a Columbus mother and son, Brian and Sharon Jiles, voted at the City Services Center and they discussed their political differences.

eratives. Today, I have been talking to voters – you know the folks who are actually going to decide things.

“We did our civic duty but I think we knew that we were just canceling each other’s vote out,” Sharon told WRBL.

Brad a Columbus minister, drove his mother, a retired educator, to the polls.

They are an example of a house divided at the ballot box.

“Yeah, I pretty much voted straight Democratm” Brad said.

And there is a reason they don’t see eye to eye when it comes time to vote. In part, it’s generational. Brad is 41 and his mother is in her mid-70s.

Sharon Jiles/Columbus voter

“Of course, I was brough up by parents in the 50s, and I just kind of took their points of view on everything,” she said.

Brad says there are important issues that allign him with Democratic postions.

“I am surrounded by people in my generation who are drowning in student debt, and health debt and will never own a house,” he said. “And I care about the environment deeply. So, that kind of affects what I vote for.”

The political squabbling is something that neither one of them cares for. Brad even has a solution for it.

“I wish that everyone would just vote, like we could have 30-second election where everyone votes for who they want to vote for and we don’t talk about it before or after,” he said. “That’s the ideal America for me.”