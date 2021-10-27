Columbus murder suspect remains in jail after release from hospital; Bond order that would have released him revoked

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus murder suspect was ordered released this afternoon from Muscogee County Jail on his own recognizance and confined at home because of his medical condition.

That decision was reversed not long after it was issued and Antonio Austin, 32, remains in custody. He is charged with the Oct. 8 murder of Quantion Tate in a home off Baker Plaza Drive.

“He will remain in the Muscogee County Jail where he will be treated,” Acting Muscogee County District Attorney Sheneka Terry told News 3 late Wednesday.

Austin was taken into custody after a shooting on Oct. 17 at 30th Avenue and North Lumpkin Road. Austin and two others were wounded, and Austin was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus where he was treated for more than a week.

Austin was discharged from the hospital and booked into jail this week.

Austin suffered seven gunshot wounds in the Oct. 17 shooting, Terry said.

“The jail had concerns about its ability to support and take care of him,” Terry said.

Wednesday afternoon Superior Court Judge Ben Land signed a Bond Order that would allow Austin to be released. According to the order, Austin was to be stay at a residence on Buena Vista Road and not leave except for medical treatment.

Police Chief Freddie Blackmon told News 3, “Our officers took him to jail and he’s in jail.”

Attempts to reach Sheriff Greg Countryman were unsuccessful.