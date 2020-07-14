Columbus Museum announces plans to reopen

The Columbus Museum will reopen this week after being closed for nearly four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Museum officials say when the doors open on Wednesday, July 15 at noon, visitors will notice some safety precautions in place. Guests will be required to wear masks. They’re asked to observe social distancing with visitors who are not in their party. Hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the museum.

The HVAC filters have been upgraded and cleaning of high-touch surfaces such as handrails, doorknobs, faucets, elevator buttons etc. will be more frequent.

In-person programs will not be available but temporary exhibitions have been extended. On view once the museum opens is an exhibit recognizing the ratification of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote. The permanent collection galleries will also be open as well as the historic Bradley Olmstead Garden.