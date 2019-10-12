Columbus Museum annual Synovus Fall Festival

The Columbus Museum held its annual Synovus fall festival.

The event had several stations where kids could make their own art. Kids and parents came dressed up in costumes for the costume contest.

The Fall festival allowed goers to tour the museum as well as see the art Columbus kids had on display.













“I think its a really important thing to be able to provide things for the community for families to come in and be able to get hands-on and create and also spend the day in the galleries here at the museum,” says Jessamy South, Youth and Family programs Manager at the Columbus Museum.

The Columbus Public Libary had an area where kids could hear books read aloud. Families said they were enjoying themselves, but most importantly, they were able to see the creativity come out in their children.