Columbus native goes viral for his creation of a Google doodle in honor of Juneteenth

Davian Chester is a 26-year-old Columbus native with a passion for art.

“I’ve been drawing since fifth grade and I started doing digital art in high school and ever since then I’ve been doing cartoons, and a little bit of animations,” Chester said.

Chester works as a freelance artist. He says he specializes in pieces that embrace black beauty and the African American community as well. One of his social commentary projects was to showcase Disney princesses as black women.

“I’ll create different pieces with different situations or different stories that happen within the black community, Chester said.

“The princesses, I just was like what if the princesses were black and then I added their characteristics or like the things that they would do if they were black so that it would match their counterparts.”

Chester says he also enjoys creating pieces that shed light on issues and bring awareness to important moments in history. One of those pieces being a Google Doodle in honor of Juneteenth.

“I was finishing my original one, but I was on Google and I happened to see that they didn’t make one,” Chester said.

“I was thinking to myself ‘I wonder if I could do one, I always wanted to do one?’ I always wanted to do a Google Doodle anyway and I was like I’m surprised they didn’t do one because they do one for everything. So, I scrapped my original idea and I just did some sketches to see what would look good and what would work and then I just posted it.”

Chester says he was happy to see his art piece go viral because many people didn’t know what Juneteenth was, but having Google message him was icing on the cake.

“After they contacted me, we had a big call and I’m waiting to hear back from them to send me some stuff and then we’re gonna do some more talks so I’m excited for that. We’re gonna see where that goes. I’m very excited,” Chester said.

Chester says this call reminded him to never give up and he encourages other young artists to do the same.