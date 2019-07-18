Columbus Native Participates in Multinational Maritime Exercise in Black Sea

The US Navy (USN) Arleigh Burke Class Guided Missile Destroyer USS CARNEY (DDG 64) underway on the Atlantic Ocean during routine training.

MILLINGTON, Tenn.- Senior Petty Officer Demarious Franklin, a 1996 Carver High School and 2019 American Military University graduate and Columbus, Georgia, native participated in Sea Breeze 2019, a multinational maritime exercise in the Black Sea July 1-12.

This was the 19th iteration of Sea Breeze in which naval forces from 19 nations contributed in the annual exercise co-hosted by the Ukrainian and U.S. Navies aiming to improve interoperability while promoting regional security and peace.

Franklin, a U.S. Navy logistics specialist assigned to Naval Reserve Commander Naval Forces Europe-Commander Sixth Fleet, took part in the exercise, which focused on multiple warfare areas including maritime interdiction operations, air defense, anti-submarine warfare, damage control, search and rescue and amphibious operations.

As a logistics specialist, Franklin is responsible for providing exceptional customer service, operating financial accounting systems, managing inventories and the Military Postal System.Franklin has carried lessons learned from his hometown into his military service.

“My hometown and the people I grew up with have taught me the value of having integrity and being accountable for my actions,” said Franklin.

U.S. participation included the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney, a P-8A Poseidon from Patrol Squadron NINE, Navy Underwater Construction Team-1B, U.S. Marines from Marine Rotational Force-Europe and members of the Commander, Naval Forces Europe/Africa and Commander, U.S. Naval 6th Fleet staffs. In total, approximately 600 U.S. sailors and Marines participated

“This year we will focus on strengthening our partnerships and building upon the friendships that have been established for years,” said Capt. Matthew Lehmann, commodore of U.S. Destroyer Squadron 60

Nations scheduled to participate in Sea Breeze include Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States.