COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Beginning New Outreach is hosting a fall festival and flu clinic on Oct. 19. The festival will be held from 3 p.m. through 6 p.m. and the clinic will be providing free flu shots from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The fall festival is a family-friendly environment that features an arcade, food trucks, free haircuts, live entertainment, and more.

Beginning New Outreach is a faith-based non-profit, with a mission to improve the lives of economically disadvantaged individuals and families. The organization offers a wide variety of programs including mentoring, a food pantry, and training classes.

More information about up-and-coming events and programs offered by Beginning New Outreach can be found on their website.