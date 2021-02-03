Columbus non-profit providing comfort food to frontline workers in COVID crisis

When the pandemic started last March, a Columbus woman and local law firm saw a need – and they filled it.

Phil, Brooke Peak, and the Butler, Wooten, Peak law firm were looking for a way to help offer a thank you to frontline workers in this COVID crisis. And they turned to food.

BWP Cares formed a non-profit corporation and has provided more than 25,000 meals to nurses, custodians, lab techs, firefighters, and other first responders.

“I mean I love her,” said Piemond Columbus Regional employee Christine Franklin.

Peak and Franklin have become friends, forged in the COVID crisis.

Through her non-profit, BWP Cares, she has been feeding frontline workers and first responders throughout the COVID crisis.

“People who I would have never probably come in contact with,” Peak said. “And just the friendships. We have daily conversations. Friendships are everything.”

Wednesday Peak was delivering meals to the city vaccination clinic and Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus.

“And it’s nice to be able to do one thing to show them that the community cares,” Peak said.

And the message is received.

“We appreciate you,” Franklin said. “We appreciate BWP for everything they do. Because I am going to be honest, we would starve.”

Brooke Peak has been at the center of the effort that not only rewards those fighting the virus for the rest of us – it has also been a lifeline for local restaurants.

“It has been a boost to our income,” said Denise Stickney, co-owner Black Cow and Vertigo Fusion Kitchen “It’s been a win-win situation. While we give discounted food items, we are also making a few dollars per meal. So, it’s helped us.”

The flipside of this story? BWP Cares has raised more than $110,000 for these meals and more than $83,000 of that has been spent with about 30 locally owned restaurants in the Columbus region.

If you are interested in supporting BWP Cares or want additional information, you can click here.