Columbus now offers Georgia Yellow Dot program

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) In times of emergency, first responders need all the information they can to help people in need.

That’s the idea behind the new Georgia Yellow Dot program, now in Columbus, sponsored by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and Department of Human Services’ Division of Aging Services.

The Yellow Dot program’s implementation in Columbus comes through a partnership between the Columbus Health Department and the Chattahoochee Valley Library System and Columbus Fire & EMS.

People who participate in the program display a yellow dot sticker on the front door of their home or the back windshield of their car. This signals first responders to look for emergency information hanging on a refrigerator magnate or inside a vehicle’s glove box.

Pam Kirkland, with Columbus Health Department, stopped by News 3 Midday to explain more about this life-saving program.