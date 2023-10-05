COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Parks and Recreation will host a job fair on Thursday, October 19th. Part-time and full-time position are available.

Holli Browder, the director for the Columbus Parks and Recreation department, stopped by WRBL News 3 to provide more details ahead of the event.

The event will be held at 1111 First Ave. in downtown Columbus from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Job applications, interviews and job processing will all be conducted the day of the event. More information on available job openings can be found at this link.