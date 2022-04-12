COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The financial crimes division of the Columbus Police Department has received reports of a new scam.

The scammers contact their victims through text messaging and phone calls. The scammers claim that the victim has missed jury duty, and proceed to demand money from them.

Columbus PD emphasizes not to share personal information with anyone over the phone, and that legitimate court documents are delivered through mail. They also say to contact the court directly if you have missed jury duty.

Anyone with questions pertaining to scams is encouraged to contact their Financial Crimes Division at (706) 225-4445.