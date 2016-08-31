Columbus pharmacies to accept unwanted drugs

COLUMBUS, Ga — Three local pharmacies team up Wednesday to take back old prescription medications.

The Village Apothecary, Dinglewood Pharmacy, and North Columbus Pharmacy will be the only three pharmacies offering to accept unused, unwanted, or expired prescription drugs.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s office says it will collect the drugs and sent them to the DEA for incineration.

The Sheriff’s office also has two drop boxes for unwanted medication: one at the Citizen’s Service Center and one at the Government Center’s 4th floor.