Columbus physician puts out the call for convalescent plasma donors in COVID-19 fight

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Medical experts have little ammunition against the coronavirus. But they believe convalescent plasma donors help in the battle.

Convalescent donors are ones who have recovered from COVID-19.

As the virus infections soar, so does the need for these convalescent donors, across the nation and here at home.

Dr. Amy Hajari Case serves as medical director of pulmonary and critical care research at Piedmont Columbus Regional. She says right now, convalescent plasma donors could possibly help save the lives of others hospitalized, fighting COVID-19.

“Antibodies can be taken from one person who has recovered and administered to another person that then can help potentially enhance their immune response to clear the virus and help them to get better,” said Dr. Hajari Case.

With infections rising in many areas of America, including Georgia and Alabama, the need for donors is soaring with it.

“Early on, they were having more recovered patients donate the convalescent plasma. That has tapered off to some degree,” said Dr. Hajari Case.

That’s why Dr. Hajari Case is renewing the donor call.

“We really encourage those people who have recovered from COVID-19, if they are eligible and able, to please consider a plasma donation,” said Dr. Hajari Case.

To donate, you can register online with the American Red Cross or any blood bank that collects plasma.

And even if you haven’t had the virus, Dr. Hajari Case says you can still make a tremendous difference.

“Even those people who haven’t had COVID-19 really do something by continuing to physically distance and wear a mask when they’re out in public and things like that. So, we can all have a role in helping to curve the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Hajari Case.