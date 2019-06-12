Columbus Piedmont Regional offers advice on preventing skin cancer

We’d like to thank Columbus Piedmont Regional and Dr. Regina Addo in the Family Medicine Residency Program for not only appearing on “News 3 Midday,” but for providing us the following information:

There are several different types but Melanoma, the most fatal form of skin cancer, is increasing faster than any other potentially preventable cancer in the United States. Approximately 1 in 5 Americans of all races will get skin cancer.

What are the risk factors?

Genetic, phenotypic and environmental risk factors, 10% are familial, >5 atypical nevi puts you at greater risk, “red hair phenotype”, freckling, light eye color, radiation as a child, immunosuppressed transplant patients, significant severe sunburn in childhood/adolescents <30 with at least painful sunburn or blistering, risk for black people is far less, but mortality is more due to late detection

How do people get screening for skin cancer?

Direct visualization by self-use hand held or full length mirror monthly according to American Cancer society or your primary care doctor or other health care provider who would use bright lights and magnifying glass, ABCDEs (asymmetry, border, color, diameter >6mm, elevation); keep in mind there can me misdiagnosis or over diagnosis

How can we prevent skin cancer?

Seek shade when appropriate (sun’s rays are strongest between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., if you are taller than shadow you need to be in the shade), wear protective clothing, glasses, wide brim hat, wear broad spectrum water resistant, sunscreen 30 SPF or higher, all sun exposed areas, top of head, top of ears, extra precaution around water, sand and snow as they reflect light, avoid tanning beds, consider self-tanning product if you want to look tan, but also use sunscreen, and perform regular skin exams to detect skin cancer early