Columbus Police: 15-year-old killed in shooting on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Thanksgiving. Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Travis Walton.

According to police, the shooting happened on Nov. 25, 2021 at Emerson Avenue and Eton Drive. Police responded to a report of a shooting at the location at 11:54 a.m. When police arrived on scene, they found the teen, who had been shot.

Emergency Medical Services attempted to save Walton, but were unable to do so. Walton was pronounced dead at 12:31 p.m. by Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison.

According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, this is the 64th homicide of 2021.

Police have not released details about a possible suspect(s) in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the murder of Travis Walton should call Corporal Robert Nicholas at (706) 225-4363 or email him at rnicholas@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES)