COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 30, 2022, investigators from the Columbus Police Department and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted a detail to locate and arrest suspects with outstanding warrants.

According to a news release, officers arrested six people with outstanding warrants, two of whom (Stephen Hamilton and Erica Crouch) were validated gang members. Police said during the apprehension, several other charges were made.

The following suspects were arrested:

Shaquam Weston, age 28

Violation of Probation (Family Violence)

7 Traffic Warrants

Stephen Hamilton, age 39

Violation of Probation

Possession of Methamphetamine

Driving While License Suspended

Terroristic Threats

Simple Battery

Christina Wragg, age 45

Failure to Appear in Court

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Erica Crouch, age 36

Violation of Probation

Burglary

Jamal Gay, age 26

Violation of Probation

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (added by arresting officer)

Possession of Drug Related Objects (added by arresting officer)

Frederick Huff, age 54

Violation of Probation

Possession of Cocaine

Obstruction of Police Officer (Misdemeanor)

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Felony)

Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer (added by arresting officer)

Obstruction of a Police Officer (Felony) (added by arresting officer)

Possession of Drug Related Objects (added by arresting officer)

Police said Huff attempted to flee from officers. After a short foot pursuit, Huff pulled a knife on one of the officers. Fortunately, the officers were able to disarm him and place him in handcuffs.

If you would like to anonymously report crime in Columbus, call 706-653-3188.