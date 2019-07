COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit announced the arrest of two men Saturday, July 20, on child sex charges.

Police say 38-year-old Jeffery Leonard Copeland and 28-year-old Keairis Burrell Hollingsworth each face felony charges of aggravated child molestation and sodomy.

Copeland and Hollingsworth are scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Monday, July 22, at 9 a.m.

Police released no further information regarding the suspects and charges.