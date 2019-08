Columbus police have arrested a 17-year-old Demontrell Collins. He has been charged with reckless conduct, (felony) theft by receiving stolen property, possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18.

Police responded to a shooting call between 10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Thursday night in the 7700 block of Leaning Pine Court.

Robbery and Assault were requested. The victim’s name is Charlejah Lewis.

It is not clear whether he was the person that shot the victim.