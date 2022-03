COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are asking the public’s help locating 15-year-old Kalli Jones, who absconded from DFCS custody. She was last seen in the 2700 block of 1st Avenue, in Columbus, GA, on Saturday, 12/4/21.



If you have any information please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449