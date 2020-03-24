Columbus police chase ends in crash with stolen vehicle on Chalfonte Drive

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Two suspects are now in custody after a police chase that ended at a home in Columbus. The crash happened around noon today on Chalfonte Drive.

According to Lieutenant Wendy Holland, two men stole a four-door black Chevrolet Cruze.

The driver of the vehicle turned into the neighborhood hitting a fire hydrant before crashing into a fence in a resident’s backyard. Parts of the car were scattered around the neighborhood from the crash.

News 3 spoke with the tenant of the home who says he has never seen anything like this.

“I ran outside because I heard something hit our fence and then I just saw the car running to the fence in the back. I was shocked at what happened. It was like a boom so I walked outside and I saw them hit the fence and that’s when I called my parents,” says Colby Dehart, tenant.

The identities of the men have not been released. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

More photos from the scene: