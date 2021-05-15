 

Columbus Police command staff conducting annual inspections of patrol officers

News

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — If you were driving near the Columbus Public Safety Building early Friday morning, you might have seen a couple of dozen police cars, lights flashing.

Patrol officers for the day shift were at attention for an annual inspection. They officers were checked for uniform violations and their equipment was scrutinized.

Members of the department’s command staff conducted the inspection. Chief Freddie Blackmon spoke to the officers about the importance of the job.

He also addressed the importance of doing the right thing at all times.

“We want our officers at all times to be mindful and to treat people in a fair manner,” Blackmon told News 3. “And never, never mistreat anyone. And we are always remind our officers there is never, never a right time to do the wrong thing.”

All nine patrol shifts will be inspected as part of this annual process.

