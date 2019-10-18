Columbus Police: Deborah Jones located and is safe

UPDATE: The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Units says 61-year-old Deborah Jones has been located and is safe.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) Columbus Police need your help locating a woman missing since October 5.

The Columbus Police Department says 61-year-old Deborah Jones was last seen near Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown Campus located at 710 Center Street.

Police say she was last seen wearing either a red shirt and black pants or a pink shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can call Columbus Police Special Victim’s Unit at (706) 653-3449.

If you happen to spot Deborah Jones, please call 911.