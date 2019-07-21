Columbus Police Department announces the arrest of two men on child sex charges

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit announced the arrest of two men Saturday, July 20, on child sex charges.

Police say 38-year-old Jeffery Leonard Copeland and 28-year-old Keairis Burrell Hollingsworth each face felony charges of aggravated child molestation and sodomy.

Copeland and Hollingsworth appeared in Recorder’s Court Monday afternoon, facing accusations of aggravated child molestation and sodomy.

38-year-old Jeffery Leonard Copeland and 28-year-old Keairis Burrell Hollingsworth pleaded not-guilty and Judge Julius Hunter ordered the cases bound to Superior Court and the men to be held without bond.

The victim was a teenage boy and the alleged incident happened in a Columbus motel room, police detectives testified.

The investigation is ongoing.