Columbus Police Department asks the public for information on hit and run accident

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Aug. 22, 2021, officers from the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Division responded a motor vehicle accident on the intersection of Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue.

According to a press release, officers found discovered the incident involved three vehicles.

Both a male and female passenger sustained injuries and were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital by Emergency Medical Services.

At this time, the male driver is in critical condition and the female passenger is in serious, but stable condition.

One driver of the vehicle fled from the scene on foot. He was described as a black male in his late teens or early 20’s.

The Motor Squad assumed the investigation after responding to the scene.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Corporal C. Haynes at 706-225-4262 or email at ChadHaynes@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your

message to 274637 (CRIMES).