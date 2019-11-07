Columbus Police Department Financial Crimes Unit cracks down on fraud theft

The Columbus PD Financial Crimes Unit is working hard to get suspects off the streets involved in using counterfeit bills and making fraud transactions.

In most cases in Columbus, suspects have been producing counterfeit money or using it in convenience stores during small purchases and getting cash back.

According to Sargent Wendy Thornton, the unit has been seeing a decrease in the number of fraud cases so far this year thanks to the help of the public identifying suspects via social media.

“Usually if we get suspects that are new to counterfeiting, we put them on our Facebook page and get them identified and take out warrants and make their arrest at that point. Once they do it a couple of times we know who they are and they usually stop,” says Sargent Wendy Thornton, Columbus Police Department Financial Crimes and Fraud Division.

If you suspect you come across counterfeit bills, call police immediately.