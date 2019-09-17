Columbus Police Department held a church safety seminar in response to active shootings

What would you do if someone entered your school, business, where you like to shop, or your Bible study session and started shooting? Metropolitan Baptist Church Senior Pastor Curtis Crocker Jr. says to even think about that question is troubling.

“We must also learn how to respect one another and also learn how to disagree. When we are not on the same page or if we do disagree with a particular subject matter, it doesn’t mean that I have to take your life,” Crocker said.

Lieutenant Tim Wynn says no matter where you are, you should always be aware of your surroundings. He says in past active shootings, people seem to be in denial of obvious red flags. Wynn says this training helps the public know what signs to look for and how to react.

“The biggest thing is make sure that everyone has some sort of plan in place and put that plan in place and exercise that plan, because a plan that’s been thought through and not practiced is pretty much.. you might as well not even have the plan,” Lt. Wynn said.

Crocker says that his plan includes security cameras inside and outside of the building and trained church members guarding the building. He says his main goal is protecting his congregation and making sure everyone is safe.

“I know that we are living in a present age, but in this particular age things have changed. And as a senior pastor and as a leader we must make people feel secure as they’re coming even into the church. It’s unfortunate, but it’s something that we must do,” Crocker said.

Crocker says their church has completed a training with local officials which gave them a better understanding of how to protect themselves and their members if there is ever a threat.

The Columbus Police Department says they started this training due to the significant increase in active shootings. They say although they hope there isn’t ever a mass shooting, they want to make sure residents are fully prepared.

For more information on how to schedule a training course with law enforcement to come to your church or business you can call the Columbus Police Department at (706)653-3173.