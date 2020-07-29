Columbus Police Department is seeing an uptick in Unemployment Fraud cases

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- First it was tax fraud, now scammers are hacking systems to steal your identification to apply for unemployment claims.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 unemployment offices have been swamped in a pool of applications, and scammers are taking the time to find more ways to be creative.

One local Columbus woman says that someone was able to get her name, address, and social security number to apply for more than 30 weeks of unemployment.

“This one was mailed June 26, and it was turned down. Then I got one mailed on June 29, that said it had been granted. This one was from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, then that same day I got one that said that, this person would get $365 for 39 weeks dated back to March 8,” said Linda Brantley.

Sergeant Jane Edenfield of the Columbus Financial Crimes Unit tells News 3, now is the time to take steps to be ahead to protect your information.

“We want people to know to still file a police report as an identity fraud victim. If they are using your social security number because that’s what it is it’s identity fraud. Make sure you get that report filed to cover yourself because with all the scams, and the fraud going on, when we are able to work these cases, and your social pops up you’re going to look like a suspect when you’re actually a victim,” said Edenfield.