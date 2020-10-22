Columbus Police Department to hold major hiring event

Job seekers interested in a career in law enforcement can meet with representatives from several divisions at an upcoming hiring event.

The hiring event will be held Thursday, November 5th from 11:00 a.m until 7:00 p.m. at Goodwill Community Campus – Outdoors located at 2601 Cross Country Drive in Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department is hoping to fill nearly 100 positions within the community, ranging from police officers to 911 operators. Job seekers who attend the hiring event can expect to meet with representatives from SWAT, the Patrol Motor Squad, Bomb Squad and other divisions.

To pre-register and apply, job seekers can visit goodwillsr.org/cpd. Pre-registration is required to attend. Individuals who are planning to attend should be prepared for onsite interviews and bring their valid driver’s license. For more information, contact the Midtown Career Center at (706) 256-1837.

Social distancing and masks are required to attend this event.