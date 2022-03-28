COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The murder trial for four co-defendants accused in the 2018 shooting death of Branden Denson to death has moved into a second week.

Six days into this trial, the state is still calling witnesses and making its case for conviction.

Dover Coppins, Tommie Mullins Jr., Jonathan Smart, and Tyree Smith are accused of killing Denson in the Buena Vista Road Pizza Hut parking lot back in April 2018.

It’s coming down to who will the jury believe.

The state has built its case around the testimony of Eric Spencer, a convicted felon was says he was part of a plan to steal marijuana from Denson. Spencer told the jury he was with Coppins, Smart and Smith when they ambushed Denson and took 16 pounds of marijuana from his Jeep.

Spencer says that the meeting with Denson was set up by Mullins.

The state’s star witness told the jury that Coppins was the trigger man.

The defense attorneys say their clients had no role in it and Spencer is the shooter.

A grainy surveillance video shows the shooting, but you can’t make out who the suspects are.

Monday Columbus Police detective Stuart Carter took the stand and this is why he says Spencer could not have been the shooter.

“I can specifically, based on the fingerprint found on the door, and then the version Eric gives from that, if you follow the video, you can basically see the movements and the confirmation, in my interpretation of where Eric Spencer is,” Carter said under cross-examination from Coppins’ attorney Shevon Thomas. “I can not look at the video and say that’s Dover Coppins, or that’s Jonathan Swift, but knowing that Eric’s print was found on the vehicle, and where it was found, yes, I feel confident that Eric did not discharge a gun that night.”

You heard Carter talking about Spencer’s fingerprint. Evidence has shown that Spencer’s print is the only one found on the outside of Denson’s Jeep.

Carter’s involvement in the case stemmed from another April 2018 homicide police suspected Spencer participated in.

Spencer told police that Raphael Antwan Raymond shot 74-year-old William Meadows to death. Raymond was charged with that murder, but those charges have since been dropped. Spencer is still facing manslaughter charges in the case.

Detective Robert Nichols, the lead detective on the Denson murder, took the stand late Monday.