Columbus Police have arrested a suspect in the October CITGO gas station murder

Columbus police has arrested a suspect in the CITGO gas station murder.

26-year-old Carlos Hatcher Jr. was arrested and charged in the murder of 21-year-old Jordan Rivers on October 31, 2019.

On October 19, around 1:05 p.m., Columbus Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Citgo gas station in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found Rivers suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where he died of his wounds.

The Homicide Division assumed the investigation and released images of the suspect and suspect vehicle from surveillance video Saturday evening. Multiple individuals identified the suspect as Carlo Hatcher, Jr., and after further investigation, a warrant for his arrest, for the murder of Jordan Rivers, was obtained.

On Thursday, October 31, members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Hatcher at a residence in Eufaula, Alabama.

Following extradition proceedings, Hatcher was transported to the Muscogee County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday, at 9:00 a.m.