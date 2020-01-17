Columbus police investgating death of an infant

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating an infant death that occurred this week.

Muscogee County Chief Coroner Buddy Bryan says an eight-month-old baby died of multiple brain bleeds on Tuesday at Southern Care in Atlanta.

Bryan says the father called Columbus Fire and EMS on Jan. 11th saying the baby wasn’t breathing. EMS transported the baby to the Emergency Room at Piedmont Regional. He was later transported to Atlanta.

